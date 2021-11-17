Brokerages Set Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Price Target at C$7.60

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 654,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,434,466. Insiders acquired a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $120,668 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE GUD remained flat at $C$5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$669.67 million and a PE ratio of 21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

