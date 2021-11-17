Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47. Intapp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

