$474.80 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $474.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $478.60 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 170,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 33.34%.
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
