$474.80 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $474.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $478.60 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 170,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

