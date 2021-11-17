ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1,910.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,170.35 or 0.97999635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.87 or 0.00547999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000136 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

