Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 170,000 Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,254,000. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 799,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,029.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPTA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 1,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,077. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

