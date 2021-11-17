Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 125,856 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000. Compass Minerals International accounts for about 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.37% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,037. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -70.24%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

