Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

