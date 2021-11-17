SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

