Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 52.9% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 278,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,274,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

