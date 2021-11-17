iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000.

Shares of SHYG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,126. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

