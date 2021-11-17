WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $687.85 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035253 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005785 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

