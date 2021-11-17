Grid+ Hits Market Cap of $56.83 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $56.83 million and $78,811.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 172.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

