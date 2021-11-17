Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $3.16 Million in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.70% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,405. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.