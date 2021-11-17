Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a growth of 506.3% from the October 14th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 658.2 days.

Shares of GASNF stock remained flat at $$26.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

