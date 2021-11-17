Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a growth of 506.3% from the October 14th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 658.2 days.
Shares of GASNF stock remained flat at $$26.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $27.10.
About Naturgy Energy Group
See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.