Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 439.3% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MVVYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 54,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,871. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.