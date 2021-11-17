Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Down 1.5%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 52,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 71,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

