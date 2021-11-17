Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

WWW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

