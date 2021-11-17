Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.84. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 4,382 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

