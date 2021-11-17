Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Up 421.1% in October

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 421.1% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FIOGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

