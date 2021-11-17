Modus Advisors LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.21. 35,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,667. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

