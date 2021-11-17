Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 226,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 317,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

