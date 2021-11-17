The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,810 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 7.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $168,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after acquiring an additional 767,464 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $75.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

