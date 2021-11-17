iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,836. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average of $149.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

