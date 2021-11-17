Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24,439 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 193,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,769. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

