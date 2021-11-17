OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 163,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,352. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -952.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

