Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,194. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.