Viridian Ria LLC Invests $237,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Booking makes up about 0.5% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 302.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,380.33 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,436.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,309.81. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 259.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,683.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

