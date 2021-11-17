Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 40.8% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $181.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $183.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

