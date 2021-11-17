Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

