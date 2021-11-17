Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,589,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

Accenture stock opened at $371.16 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.69 and a 12-month high of $373.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.