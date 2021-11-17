Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Announces Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of AUVI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 1,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,614. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

