Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 71 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.