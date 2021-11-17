Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.96.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $645.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.74. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $646.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

