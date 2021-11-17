SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. 2,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,876. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpartanNash stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

