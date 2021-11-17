Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $255,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average is $135.68. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

