Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $242.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

