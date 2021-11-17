Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $634.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.37. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

