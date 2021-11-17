Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.58. The company had a trading volume of 278,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,733,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.44 and its 200-day moving average is $285.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $340.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

