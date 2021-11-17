Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,651,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,135,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

