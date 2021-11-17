TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRSSF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 515,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,393. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

