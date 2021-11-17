Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.45 and a 200-day moving average of $203.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $147.07 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

