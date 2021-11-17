First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Down 92.3% in October

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNMC remained flat at $$30.84 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $33.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
