First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Down 92.3% in October

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNMC remained flat at $$30.84 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNMC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $812,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

