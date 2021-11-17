Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the October 14th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qilian International Holding Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 25,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

