Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 794 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 409,497 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30.

