Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 8,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.75. 320,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $398.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

