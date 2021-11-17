Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.59. 136,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.73 and a 200-day moving average of $401.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $325.41 and a one year high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.