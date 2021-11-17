Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 917 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. 131,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

