Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. 19,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,240. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $243.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.