Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,909. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $975.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 180,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

