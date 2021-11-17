$0.53 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. UDR posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. 39,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,780. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. UDR has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.